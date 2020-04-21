CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.88B (-4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CSX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.