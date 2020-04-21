One Stop Systems (OSS +7.6% ) to sell up to $6M senior secured convertible notes to an institutional investor for a fixed conversion price of $2.50 for the first six months and later fixed conversion price may reset to a 135% premium to the VWAP on such six month anniversary date or $2.50, whichever is lower.

The notes have a 10% original issue discount.

The initial closing will be for $3M and is expected to yield gross proceeds of $2.7M.

The proceeds will be used primarily for general corporate and working capital purposes.