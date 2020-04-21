Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $386.49M (-4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GGG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.