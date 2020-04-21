Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $151.37M (-10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.