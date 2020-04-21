Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to release one of its more heavily watched earnings reports after the closing bell, with eyes on the so-far-hidden effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated stay-at-home orders on its viewing figures.

Options are pointing to a double-digit post-earnings share price move, twice as volatile as average.

And the pandemic is fouling the (usually crystal clear?) waters of consensus, so it's difficult to say whether actual financial results will compare to estimates (which land at EPS of $1.64 - more than double a year ago, and revised up more than two dozen times over the past 90 days - on revenues of $5.75B).

So a lot of attention will land on operating metrics. For one thing, it's the first full quarter that Netflix has had to contend with Disney Plus (if not yet Peacock and HBO Max).

International user growth has been a focus for some time, and it remains so with pandemic effects in focus. The company's expected to add a net 898,000 subs in the U.S. and Canada - and to add a net 4.1M in EMEA, a net 1.43M in Latin America, and a net 1.74M in Asia Pacific.

Cash flow may be a concern as Netflix has recently spent heavily to fill its content pipeline (now a larger issue as the pandemic shutters film and TV productions).

So observers will also be looking to hear about that pipeline and any plans Netflix has for 2020 hits (recently, it's ridden high on successes like Tiger King and Love is Blind).