AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.15B (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, T has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.

