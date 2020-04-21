Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (-34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.88B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DFS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.

