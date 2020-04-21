Williams Cos. (WMB -2.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $23 price target, raised from $19, at Goldman Sachs, which cites its relative insulation from energy production cuts.

WMB offers a defensive asset base, exposure to "gas-by-choice basins" that are positioned to benefit from higher 2021 natural gas prices, an improved balance sheet and an attractive valuation, Goldman analyst Michael Lapides says.

The recommendation is part of Goldman's barbell strategy with positions in "defensive stalwarts" such as WMB, Cheniere Energy (LNG -1.3% ), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -1.2% ) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -3.3% ) as well as "snapback stocks" including Energy Transfer (ET -1.2% ) and Plains All American Pipeline (PAA -0.8% ).

Meanwhile, Goldman downgrades Oneok (OKE -5.7% ) to Neutral from Buy, saying the company faces volume risk for its Bakken-levered natural gas pipelines and gathering/processing assets.

WMB's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.