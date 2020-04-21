Based on shipping times, noted Apple (AAPL -3.0% ) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks the newest iPhone SE model is selling better than expected as customers turn to lower-cost devices.

Kuo isn't as optimistic for iPhones in general, expecting June quarter shipments to fall 20-25% Y/Y as the coronavirus pandemic softens demand.

The analyst cuts his Q2 iPhone shipment estimate by 30% to 35-37M but notes there "may be further downside risk."

Upcoming catalyst: Apple reports Q2 results on April 30.

Related: Earlier today, Nomura estimated that Apple was running four to six weeks behind on its iPhone 12 schedule. NAR sources said the tech giant was upping production orders despite demand questions.