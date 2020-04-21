Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.5% ) says it is delaying a final investment decision on the Whale oil field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico from this year to 2021.

Shell says it is continuing work on the Whale project, without providing further details.

The company described Whale as "one of its largest finds in the U.S. Gulf in the past decade" when it announced the discovery two years ago, putting the field's expected peak production at 100K boe/day.