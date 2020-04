In a just-released filing, the U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) says it's moved 5% of its futures holdings into the August crude oil contract, and gives notice that it could invest in any month available.

The fund currently has about 40% of its holdings in the June WTI contract, 55% in July, and the above-mentioned 5% in August.

We're not sure "contango" adequately describes the current situation. June oil is at $11.56, July at $18.64, and August at $21.56.