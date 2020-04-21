Gogo (GOGO -8% ) will furlough about 60% of its workforce, and cut pay for most other workers, as part of a sweeping cost reduction plan to deal with COVID-19 impact.

Furloughs will hit more than 600 across all three business segments, it says. (About 60% of its revenue comes from its two commercial airline segments; the business segment (40%) has seen a sharp decrease in flights.)

And salary reductions start at 30% for the CEO, 20% for the executive leadership team, and are smaller down the org chart. The board of directors is also reducing its compensation by 30%.

Hourly workers will not see compensation reduced, the company says.

Its plan includes other actions such as renegotiating terms with suppliers, delaying aircraft equipment installations, deferring purchases of capital equipment, reducing marketing and travel expenses and eliminating non-essential spend.

And it said it's applied for an $81M grant and a $150M loan under the CARES Act, which if received could mitigate some of these actions.

It had $216M cash on hand (including $22M drawn on revolving credit) at the close of business yesterday.