Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF -6.0% ) says it is withdrawing its 2020 financial outlook until market conditions become clearer

The company that says most of its North American operations are deemed essential and not required to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while factories in Europe have shuttered.

Reduced consumer demand has forced the shutdown of most operations in the transportation and industrial segments.

Linamar to cut costs and capital spending and has more than $1.1B in cash and available credit and expects to be profitable for the year.