In an effort to bolster its cash holdings, SL Green Realty (SLG -6.0% ) is in advanced talks to sell at least two loans on New York properties, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

SLG is negotiating to sell a $25M junior mezzanine loan related to a Manhattan office in the West Village to Rockwood Capital and a $71.5M mezzanine loan position backing Brooklyn's Industry City to CIM Group.

The junior mezzanine loan pays an interest rate of 7.6%% and the loan on the Industry City property pays at least 7.5% and has only been funded up to $54.1M.

Some of the people said that the pricing levels of the loan sales being discussed are below par.

The REIT has hired advisers to market at least eight different loans, Bloomberg reports, citing documents.