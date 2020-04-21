McDonald's (MCD -2.3% ) plans to move slowly to reopen dining rooms in areas of the U.S. where restrictions are being eased.

The restaurant chain expects to work with franchisees to institute some social distancing rules.

Last week, Starbucks said it would ease into opening cafes.

The developments mean that Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Burger King (NYSE:QSR), Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM) won't be too far behind in re-opening stores and dining areas closed down to the pandemic where and when allowed.

Chains like Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) and IHOP (NYSE:DIN) with a much higher mix of dine-in traffic could face a longer road to recovering sales.