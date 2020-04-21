Activist ValueAct has amassed a $1.1B-plus stake in Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Shares are making a late-day move higher, now up 4.9% .

ValueAct first started buying the stock last April, though it accumulated its position faster during the market's recent sell-off, according to the report.

A letter sent to its investors notes ValueAct has had several meetings with Nintendo management and believes in the vision of its CEO, Shuntaro Furukawa. It's looking for its partners to offer relevant business model advice and guidance to Nintendo.