Athena, a U.S. labor and activist coalition, says 350 Amazon (AMZN -2.2% ) workers from 40 facilities will take off work today to protest the company's coronavirus protections.

Worker strikes have hit several Amazon facilities in recent weeks, including protests in Staten Island and near Detroit.

Amazon has more than 500K employees in the U.S. and roughly 519 facilities in its domestic distribution infrastructure.

In France, Amazon closed all six facilities after a court-ordered ban on nonessential shipments. The closures are now extended to April 25, the day after the expected appeal court verdict.

The case originated with a labor union dispute over coronavirus health measures.