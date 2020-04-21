Lockheed Martin (LMT -2.6% ) shares are lower after Q1 earnings had suffered little harm from the coronavirus but the company said it is "beginning to experience some issues in each of its business areas related to COVID-19" such as supplier delivery delays and suspending access at work sites.

Lockheed's aerospace division was "likely going to be some production impacts" from the coronavirus, CFO Ken Possenriede said on today's earnings conference call, potentially delaying F-35 deliveries.

Lockheed's reiteration of most of its 2020 guidance likely will prove a "rare occurrence" this earnings season, says Vertical Research analyst Robert Stallard. "Defense is not immune to fallout from COVID-19, but Lockheed's results show that it is relatively defensive and still where we want to be."

While the stock has been pulled down with the rest of the market today, "we still think that it is one of the best places for investors as we move through coronavirus/recession," says Stallard as he reiterates his Buy rating and edges his stock price target up to $410 from $400.