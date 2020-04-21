Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A +1.5% , LGF.B +1.4% ) is heading back to a well that's been lucrative in the past: It will make a film of Suzanne Collins' novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - a prequel in Collins' Hunger Games "universe."

The four feature films Lions Gate made out of the Hunger Games series drew nearly $3B in worldwide grosses. The first three books in the series have more than 100M copies in print.

And Lions Gate is getting a lot of the band back together to do so: Nina Jacobson will again produce, along with partner Brad Simpson; Francis Lawrence (director of Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part 1 and Mockingjay Part 2) will direct.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Michael Arndt will adapt the screenplay based on a Collins treatment.