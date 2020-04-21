Venator Materials (VNTR -4.7% ) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $1.60 price target, slashed from $6, at BMO Capital, citing likely volume and pricing weakness in the sulfate TiO2 market.

BMO analyst John McNulty thinks Venator's earnings will see pressure that likely prevents the company from being cash flow positive over the next few years.

"With that as the backdrop it will be difficult for VNTR to outperform the broader space until we get line of sight to an eventual recovery or capacity taken out of the TiO2 space that could drive an earnings snapback," McNulty writes.

VNTR's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.