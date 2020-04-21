With all eyes on purchasing trends from mid-March on, Synchrony Financial (SYF -2.4% ) saw its purchase volume fall 26% in the second half of March and 30%-35% in the first part of April, CFO Brian Wenzel said on the company's Q1 earnings call.

World sales purchase volume fell 27% during the same period, he said.

The company's asset quality has improved asset, though, since the financial crisis —73% of its portfolio has a FICO score higher than 660 vs. 61% in 2008, partly because it no longer has the Walmart portfolio. Cardmembers with a FICO score of 600 or lower now accounts for only 9% of its portfolio vs. 19% in 2008.

So far about 800K accounts to date, with ~$1.6B in balances, have used Synchrony's relief programs related to COVID-19, which includes waiving fees or minimum payments or deferring the minimum payment. "And we have not seen a tremendous amount of people needing that minimum pay deferral at this point," he said.

In terms of SYF's outlook on net charge-offs, Wenzel said that's likely to begin rising in the latter part of Q3 and Q4 into 2021.

CEO Margaret Keane says the company is moving ahead with some new products; it expects the Verizon product to launch mid-year and the Venmo product to launch in H2.