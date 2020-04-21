Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. is joining the growing chorus of experts who believe that the actual number of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. is substantially higher than reported, as much as 20 times higher he says.

In an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box, Dr. Gottlieb stated, "There's certainly under-diagnosis going on," adding, "We are probably diagnosing 1 in 10 or 20 infections,"citing what he calls "reliable analyses."

If he is correct, almost 16M Americans have already contracted the coronavirus, as much as 4.8% of the U.S. popuation.

Yesterday, results from a Southern California study showed a ~4.1% exposure rate, approximating those from a Stanford study released last week.

Dr. Gottlieb cautioned that the studies claimed an ability to accurately detect antibodies at a higher level than any test currently on the market. In other words, tests' specificity (correctly diagnosing true negatives) needs to be known in order to truly assess infection rates (low specificity = more false positives).

If the number of cases is, indeed, as high as suspected then the fatality rate is probably ~1% which is what health officials have believed since the early stages of the pandemic.

Experts agree that the current level of testing, ~1M per week, is woefully inadequate to effectively monitor the spread of the disease as the economy reopens.

