Chubb (NYSE:CB) Q1 core operating EPS of $2.68 vs. consensus of $2.57 and $2.54 in the year-ago quarter.

Sees the COVID-19 pandemic affecting revenue as well as net and core operating income in Q2 and potentially future quarters as a result of an increase in insurance claims due to both the pandemic and recessionary economic conditions.

Q1 P&C net premiums of $7.3B, up 9.3% in constant dollars.

Q1 P&C underwriting income of $778M, up 9.3%.

Q1 P&C combined ratio of 89.1% vs. 89.2% a year earlier.

Q1 adjusted net investment income of $893M, up 1.3% Y/Y.

Tangible book value per common share excluding cumulative translation losses $76.13 at March 31, 2020 vs. $81.16 at Dec. 31, 2019, due to the mark-to-market impact from financial market volatility in the company's investment and variable annuity reinsurance portfolios and from unfavorable foreign currency movement.

Cumulative translation losses were $1.8B on tangible book value during the quarter; as of Monday, April 20, 2020, the mark had improved by about $1.3B pretax since March 31.

