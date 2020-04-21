Steel Dynamics (STLD -1.2% ) plans to operate its flat-rolled steel mills at 80% utilization through May amid COVID-19 shutdowns in steel consuming industries, CEO Mark Millett says, adding the company has enough demand to keep utilization rates at that level possibly through June.

The company has flat-rolled mills in Butler, Ind., and Columbus, Miss., with a combined capacity of 6.4M st/year of flat-rolled steel products, or 17.5K st/day, which would be lowered to slightly more than 14K st/day at 80% capacity, Argus reports.

Steel Dynamics currently plans to move ahead with construction of the $1.9B, 3M st/year Sinton, Tex., flat-rolled steel mill but may need to delay the project if market conditions change, Millett told today's earnings conference call.

Sinton has one customer commitment and another near a final decision, with both representing 800K st/year of consumption, Millett said, adding that another four potential steel customers representing at least another 200K st/year are looking into placing businesses near the mill.

The CEO expects lower industrial scrap flows due to coronavirus-related shutdowns in the U.S. auto industry to be offset by falling steel production and lead to flat scrap prices in May after a ~$30/gross ton drop in April.