Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Q1 adjusted EPS of 69 cents beats the consensus of 68 cents and rose from 55 cents in the year-ago quarter. Q1 adjusted revenue of $581M falls short of the $582.4M consensus and vs. $468M in the year-ago quarter.

The company also booked an $88M loss due to some customers who were long oil and lost way more than the equity in their accounts.

Shares are down 7% after hours.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected Q1 results in higher commission revenue on increased trading activity and a higher rate of customer accounts opened during the period; lower net interest income from lower benchmark interest rates and smaller aggregate margin loans extended to customers; higher valuation of U.S. Treasury securities and lower valuation of stocks; and somewhat higher than typical customer bad debt expense.

Q1 commissions revenue of $269M increased 55% from $173M a year ago.

Q1 adjusted pretax profit margin of 61% vs. 62% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total accounts of 760K rose 22% Y/Y.

Q1 total DARTs for 1.45M, up 71% Y/Y.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

