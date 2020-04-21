Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.6% ) says it has postponed development of its Jackdaw natural gas field in the North Sea, the second project it has delayed in the region.

In March, Shell and its partners postponed until next year a decision on whether to proceed with developing the Cambo field northwest of the Shetland Islands.

Earlier this month, Shell delayed its decision on its Crux gas project in Australia and pulled out of the Lake Charles liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana to preserve cash.

Also, Shell is postponing a final investment decision on the Whale oil field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico from this year to 2021.

The delays are in response to plunging energy prices as budgets are cut and some the economics behind some projects no longer hold up.