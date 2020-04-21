Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) confirms that it will receive $171.9M in assistance from Treasury Department under the Payroll Support Program. Of that funding, $21M will be in the form of a 10-year term, low-interest loan, to be repaid at any time prior to maturity at par. Under the loan, ALGT will issue warrants to the U.S. Department of the Treasury to purchase 25,890 shares of common stock with a cash settlement right at the company's option.

The airline company will have certain restrictions under the CARES Act on dividends, buybacks and employee furloughs.