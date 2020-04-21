Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) jumps 16% after hours on the heels of its announcement that lead candidate IMU-838 has demonstrated activity against SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical testing.

The company is working with regulators in the U.S. and Europe on clarifying an accelerated development path, including launching a Phase 2 study in moderately ill COVID-19 patients in order to assess safety and tolerability.

The company says IMU-838 is an orally available, next-generation immune modulator that dampens the immune response by inhibiting an enzyme called dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) that plays a key role in intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells. It is in Phase 2 development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.