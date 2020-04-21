Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 3.3% in early after-hours trades after topping consensus on revenues and smashing user growth in its Q1 earnings, despite some COVID-19 clouds obscuring the radar.

Revenues rose nearly 28% to $5.77B, edging consensus for $5.75B. EPS grew to $1.57 from a year-ago $0.76, but fell short of expectations for $1.64 (estimates that were revised up heavily in recent weeks).

Global streaming net adds were 15.77M, crushing estimates for about 8.5M. That compares to 8.76M in net adds last quarter, and 9.6M net adds in the year-ago Q1.

That brings overall global paid memberships to 182.86M, up 22.8% Y/Y.

In general pandemic impact, it says "for the most part" things have gone smoothly, with product teams relatively unaffected (and working on a scaled-back innovation timeline). But "we have seen significant disruption when it comes to customer support and content production."

Executive interview to come at 6 p.m. ET.

