GameStop (NYSE:GME) says it has retained over 90% of planned sales volumes in the two-thirds of its stores that are conducting curbside operations.

The company is taking more cash-savings measures, including dropping executive pay, offering some corporate support staff the option either a temporary furlough or reduced workweek/reduced pay program and lowering capital spending to focus on mandatory maintenance or near-term high value strategic projects.

The company continues to expect it has sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility to navigate the current environment.

Source: Press Release