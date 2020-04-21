Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 13.3% after hours after it topped revenue expectations with 44% growth in its Q1 report , to go along with 20% user growth.

Revenues rose to $462.5M, easily clearing the Street's bar, and net loss improved by $4M (to a loss of $306M).

In non-GAAP measures, EBITDA improved by $42M as well, to -$81M.

Daily active users rose 20% to hit 229M for Q1; they were up sequentially and year-over-year in each of North American, Europe, and Rest of World (as well on each of Android and iOS platforms).

More than 4B Snaps were created each day in Q1.

On content initiatives, daily time watching Discover content rose by more than 35%, and by those watching shows more than doubled. More than 60 Shows reached a monthly audience of more than 10M viewers (up from 50 Shows in Q4).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

