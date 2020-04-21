Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales increased 3.3% in Q1.

Higher menu prices helped to offset a drop in comparable restaurant transactions during the quarter

Digital sales increased 80.1% during the quarter to account for 26.4% of all sales.

Restaurant-level margin fell 340 bps to 17.6% of sales, driven primarily by wage inflation at the crew level, increased marketing and promotional spend, higher costs of several ingredients and delivery expense associated with increased delivery sales.

Looking ahead, the company says it expects to have enough cash to sustain itself for a year. No full-year guidance was issued due to the pandemic.

Shares of Chipotle are up 5.51% in AH trading to $821.90.

Previously: Chipotle Mexican Grill EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue (April 21)