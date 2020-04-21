Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) recognizes an aggregate provisionary loss of ~$88M resulting from the price of New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate May crude oil contract price dropping to negative $37.63.

This price was the basis for determining the settlement price for cash-settled contracts traded on the CME Globex and also on a separate, expiring cash-settled futures contract listed on the Intercontinental Exchange Europe.

Several Interactive Brokers LLC ("IBLLC") customers held long positions in these CME and ICE Europe contracts and, as a result, they incurred losses that exceeded the equity in their accounts.

IBLLC fulfilled the firm's required variation margin settlements with the respective clearinghouses on behalf of its customers.

IBKR doesn't believe any anticipated losses will have a material effect on its financial condition.