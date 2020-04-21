Tech worst performer as stocks fall again

Stocks fell the most in three weeks as crude oil futures collapsed for a second straight day, with the June WTI contract briefly trading below $7/bbl before settling -43.4% at $11.57/bbl.

Crude's staggering drop highlights the fact that fundamentals - a massive supply glut and demand weakened by COVID-19 shutdowns - are driving the rout, not just a a technical quirk.

A day after the expiring front-month May contract fell deeply into negative territory, the new fear is that the June contract also could have a minus sign in front of it before it settles on May 19.

Investors paid little attention to news that the White House reached a deal with Senate Democrats for additional virus-related stimulus that would increase small business loans by $310B.

Dow -2.7% , S&P 500 -3.1% , Nasdaq -3.4% .

Losses were broad, with 29 of the 30 Dow stocks and all 11 S&P sectors declining, led by technology ( -4.2% ) and financials ( -3.2% ); remarkably, the energy sector ( -1.7% ) was one of the day's best performers, along with utilities ( -1.6% ) and real estate ( -1.6% ).

Techs were weighed by IBM ( -3% ), which reported a 3.4% Y/Y decline in Q1 revenue, and Salesforce ( -7.5% ) and Oracle ( -4.8% ) plunged after IBM said its software and global business units suffered from strong headwinds in the final two weeks of March due to the coronavirus.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, with the two-year yield shedding a basis point to 0.20% and the 10-year yield sliding 6 bps to 0.57% after falling to as low as 0.54%.