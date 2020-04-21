Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is on watch after posting a strong quarter.

The company discloses a record low operating ratio for Q1 of 59.2% vs 61.8% consensus.

Operating income was $834M vs. $543M a year ago.

Looking ahead, CP continues to expect capital expenditures of $1.6B as the company looks to take advantage of available track time to better position the network for recovery and support long-term shareholder returns.

CEO outlook: "The same operating model that produced record results for CP during good times now serves us well during challenging economic times. The company is in a strong position from both a balance sheet and liquidity perspective, and as we navigate through this extraordinary period, we remain well-positioned not only to weather this storm, but to recover stronger on the other side."