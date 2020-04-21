Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) says it expects Q1 results to be in line with prior guidance.

The company says it has seen significant strength in its e-commerce business in Q2 to date, with e-commerce sales well above expectations.

Casper Sleep announces new initiatives to reduce operating costs by over $10M on an annualized basis as it looks to stay on the timeline to achieve positive EBITDA profitability by mid-year 2021. European operations are expected to be wound down by the end of the year.

CSPR +1.55% after hours to $6.02.

Source: Press Release