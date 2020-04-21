EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issues preliminary FQ4 results, including revenues of ~$782M vs. $763M analyst consensus estimate, and gross profit of 195M, or 25% of sales, which it says met internal expectations.

EnerSys says it is maintaining its share repurchase authorization but does not plan to utilize the authorization in the present financial environment.

The company says many of its forklift and heavy truck OEM customers are just now restarting their factories in Europe and the U.S. after weeks-long shutdowns, while no slowdown is expected in the defense business.

The company says it had $345M in cash on hand at the end of March with nearly $450M of available and committed liquidity arising from its $700M revolving credit facility.