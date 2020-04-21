EPR Properties to defer rent, mortgage payments for delinquent customers
- EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) agrees to defer rent an mortgage payments on a month-to-month basis for substantially all of the customers that have not paid rent for the month of April 2020.
- Its tenants and borrowers have paid ~15% of April 2020 contractual base rent and mortgage payments.
- EPR decided it's prudent to begin recognizing revenue for AMC, its largest tenant, on a cash basis even after AMC received additional liquidity from a private offering of $500M of first lien notes.
- As a result, EPR will record a non-cash write-off of straight-line rent receivable of ~$12.5M for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, related to AMC and two small tenants where a similar assessment has been made.
- The company expects that it could cover its monthly cash burn rate without requiring additional sources of cash, after the completion of its previously announced $150.0M share repurchase program and its remaining capex commitments, which extend through 2021.
- Excluding the payment of dividends, the company sees its cash available covering its monthly cash burn for 43-99 months, assuming it collects 0-50% of monthly cash revenue.
- Including dividend payments, EPR sees covering monthly cash burn for 19 to 40 months, assuming it collects 0-50% of monthly cash revenue.