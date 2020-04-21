Unifi names Edmund Ingle as CEO

Apr. 21, 2020 5:04 PM ETUnifi, Inc. (UFI)UFIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Unifi (UFI -1.7%) announced the appointment of Edmund Ingle as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective July 1, 2020.
  • Mr. Ingle will succeed Thomas H. Caudle, Jr., who announced his planned retirement, effective June 27, 2021. 
  • Mr. Ingle serves as Chief Executive Officer for Indorama's Recycling Group and prior to that, he was Indorama's Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer for its Wellman International division. He previously spent 30 years with Unifi in progressively senior roles from 1986 to 2018.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.