Unifi names Edmund Ingle as CEO
Apr. 21, 2020 5:04 PM ETUnifi, Inc. (UFI)UFIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Unifi (UFI -1.7%) announced the appointment of Edmund Ingle as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective July 1, 2020.
- Mr. Ingle will succeed Thomas H. Caudle, Jr., who announced his planned retirement, effective June 27, 2021.
- Mr. Ingle serves as Chief Executive Officer for Indorama's Recycling Group and prior to that, he was Indorama's Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer for its Wellman International division. He previously spent 30 years with Unifi in progressively senior roles from 1986 to 2018.