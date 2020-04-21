The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 13.22M barrels of oil for the week ended April 17, its third consecutive increase.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.44M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 7.64M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 4.91M barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow are expected to show crude inventories rose by 12.9M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

June WTI recently traded electronically at $13.47/bbl after settling at $11.57 today.

