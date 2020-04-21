Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) +7% reports Q1 beats for the period ending on March 29 and provides a broad Q2 outlook due to the pandemic, expecting revenue of $690-800M (consensus: $643.7M) and EPS of $0.86-1.16 (consensus: $0.80).

Q1 revenue breakdown: Semiconductor Test, $484M; System Test, $116M; Industrial Automation, $60M; Wireless Test, $43M.

Teradyne remains "cautiously positive" on the test businesses but says Industrial Automation faces considerable coronavirus-related headwinds.

Teradyne suspended its share repurchase program on April 1.

The company has $900M in available cash heading into Q2.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM tomorrow with a webcast here.

Press release.