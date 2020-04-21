Lilis Energy (NYSEMKT:LLEX) says its bank lending group agreed to amend the existing revolving credit agreement to extend the due date to June 5 from April 21 for the final $7.75M installment payment on the borrowing base deficiency.

The timing of the scheduled spring borrowing base redetermination will be deferred to about June 5 from on or about May 1.

The first two borrowing base deficiency installment payments under the amended revolving credit agreement aggregating $17.25M were funded on Feb. 28.