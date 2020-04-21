Senate passes $484B virus relief bill

The bill, which adds to the Payroll Protection Program for small businesses, also provides aid to hospitals and funding for COVID-19 testing.

The $350B PPP ran out of money last Thursday after less than two weeks.

The House is set to vote on the bill this Thursday. And President Trump said he'll sign the legislation.

Update at 6:00 PM: The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act includes $310B for PPP, $50B for disaster loans; $75B for aid to hospitals; and $25B for COVID-19 testing.