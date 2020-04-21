It's just a headline at the moment, but CNBC is reporting the NBA as considering resuming play around Christmas.

Updated: The headline was deceiving. The NBA continues to hold out hope for the currently postponed season to conclude. If that were to happen, the league expects games to be played well past June.

In order to provide for proper rest, the start of the next season wouldn't begin until around Christmas time.

