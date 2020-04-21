W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Q1 operating EPS of 69 cents misses the consensus estimate of 73 cents and compares with 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Catastrophe losses of $87.9M for the quarter includes an ~$65M preliminary provision for COVID-19 related claims activity; compares with catastrophe losses of $12.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net premiums written of $1.85B increased 8.0% Y/Y; average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were ~12%.

Q1 net premiums earned of $1.69B increased from $1.59B a year ago.

Consolidated GAAP combined ratio of 96.9% vs. 94.3%.

Q1 net investment income of $174.8M vs. $158.3M a year ago.

Tangible book value per share of $29.28 at March 31, 2020 vs. $31.87 at Dec. 31, 2019.

