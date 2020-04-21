Boeing (NYSE:BA) names CFO Greg Smith to oversee a newly formed group that will consolidate several important operational areas and expand his responsibility over manufacturing and the supply chain.

Smith will run a new Enterprise Operations, Finance and Strategy group, bringing together teams responsible for manufacturing, supply chain and operations, finance, enterprise performance, strategy, enterprise services and administration.

Smith is tasked with restoring "production and supply chain health as Boeing and the broader aerospace industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic," the company says.

The shakeup is the first major management initiative undertaken by Dave Calhoun, who took over as CEO in January.