The intent for the Paycheck Protection Program was to support small businesses, "not for big publicly traded companies with access to capital," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

The administration is asking that big companies return any loans they may have received through the $349B PPP.

President Trump said that he's pleased that Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is returning the loan it received under the program and will ask Harvard to return the loan it received.

This afternoon, the Senate passed a bill that adds $310B to the PPP; Mnuchin said he expects this will be the last tranche for the program, but may reconsider depending on the need.

6:05 PM: Mnuchin notes that more than 1M companies with fewer than 10 employees received loans through the PPP.

He added that the Treasury will issue a new FAQ outlining the guidelines for the PPP loans.

The U.S. has 816K confirmed COVID-19 cases, or 34K new cases since yesterday at this time, and 43,921 deaths, up by 2,105, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

6:10 PM: Trump's order to halt immigration will last for 60 days and will only apply to people seeking permanent residency; that implies that seasonal immigrant workers will still be allowed.

"Farmers will not be affected at all," Trump said.

The executive order may be signed tomorrow and will include certain exemptions, he said.

6:43 PM: Speaking about what tools he has to fix the U.S. oil industry, "The biggest thing there is in our toolbox is to get our country open."

6:57 PM: "We'll see you tomorrow and we'll have some interesting things to put out tonight," Trump said in wrapping up the briefing.