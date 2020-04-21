Shale driller Unit Corp. (NYSE:UNT) is planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and is working with restructuring advisers from Opportune and Vinson & Elkins, WSJ reports.

For Unit Corp., which operates oil and gas wells in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico and has a pipeline joint venture, rock-bottom oil prices have rendered it unable to continue servicing its debt load, according to the report.

Unit's debt has been trading at deeply distressed levels; its $650M million unsecured bonds traded today at $0.10 on the dollar, according to MarketAxess.