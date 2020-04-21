Starting tomorrow, the CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) clearing house will switch its options pricing and valuation model to accommodate negative prices in the underlying futures and allow for listing of options contracts with negative strikes, Bloomberg reports.

CME says the switch will be effective for the margin cycle run at the end of trading on April 22 and remain in place until further notice.

The move comes as the May WTI contract went below zero and June WTI is likely to see downward pressure in coming weeks amid a "violent rebalancing" in American production as storage fills up.

