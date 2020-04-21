Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) says it has drawn down on its €6.25B ($6.79B) credit line to boost its cash reserves in light of the continued uncertainty around the coronavirus crisis.

The company says the funds add to €1.5B it has drawn down from other credit facilities.

Earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler said it had agreed to a separate €3.5B credit facility, which remains undrawn.

COVID-19 has slammed vehicle sales and production for automakers around the world, forcing many to take out multi-billion dollar loans to ride out a likely deep global recession.